02:39 PM • 69789 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 91041 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106521 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109542 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129515 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103414 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133911 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113402 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116972 views

Broadcast
Regulatory Committee supports Poroshenko's suspension from Rada meetings: reason given

Regulatory Committee supports Poroshenko's suspension from Rada meetings: reason given

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58558 views

The Verkhovna Rada's Regulatory Committee supported Poroshenko's suspension from one plenary session for using obscene language against MP Yaremenko. The incident occurred on December 19 during a plenary session.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics and Organization of Work supported the removal of MP Petro Poroshenko from the Rada meetings because he sent MP Bohdan Yaremenko away during one of the meetings in December. This is stated in the conclusion of the committee, reports UNN.

At a meeting on January 30, the Committee considered a statement by MP Mykyta Poturaiev and other MPs of Ukraine regarding the events that took place on December 19, 2024, in the plenary hall of the Verkhovna Rada with the participation of MP Petro Poroshenko, that on December 19, 2024, “during the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Petro Poroshenko, in the presence of my and other colleagues, MPs of Ukraine, allowed himself to make shameful, rude statements in the form of swearing at MP Bohdan Yaremenko,

- the conclusion says.

The statement asked “to take the necessary response measures, namely to deprive the People's Deputy of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko of the right to participate in plenary sessions.

In view of the above, and since the incident referred to in the statement of MP Poturaev and other MPs of Ukraine, with the participation of MP Poroshenko, took place in the plenary hall of the Verkhovna Rada during such a plenary session (...) the committee adopted the above conclusion and recommends that the Verkhovna Rada decide without discussion to deprive MP Petro Poroshenko of the right to participate in one plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and to inform th

- the committee noted.

Recall

People's Deputy Poroshenko was forced to recognize his son Oleksiy as a draft dodger, effectively confirming his violation of the law on mobilization. This was done in order to lift the arrest of Poroshenko Jr.'s property for ignoring the summons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

