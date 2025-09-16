Refused entry to "Teremky" during an air raid alert: Kyiv subway explained the situation with dog Misha

The Kyiv Metro responded to information regarding the refusal to allow the dog Misha into the Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, stating that the dog is not homeless and has an owner, adding that Misha had already been allowed into the subway during one of the alerts after a complaint. This was reported by the Kyiv Metro, according to UNN.

Friends, we want to clarify the situation that caused so much emotion. Misha is not a homeless dog. He has a grandmother-owner who sells flowers near the station. For a long time, Misha has been going down to the shelter during every air raid alert. One could say he shows more awareness than some people, because he never neglects safety. During this time, he has become a real mascot of "Teremky". Many residents of the district and all shifts of metro employees know him well - the message says.

The subway noted that they recently received a complaint about a "stray dog at the station."

And once, due to the appeal, Misha was not allowed in. We are sorry for this situation. But an important clarification - that same night he entered the subway. By the way, Misha is not the only animal our passengers know. You've probably heard about the goose near "Demiivska" too. He doesn't enter the station, but regularly walks through the underpass nearby - added the subway.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Misha, a dog who had been hiding from shelling at the Teremky metro station for many years, was denied entry after a man's complaint. Animal rights activists are calling on Kyiv residents to stand up for the animal, emphasizing its right to be in a shelter.