Reducing mobile internet speed during an air raid alert: sources in the General Staff explained under what conditions this is appropriate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Reducing mobile internet speed during air raid alerts is appropriate for limiting the operation of FPV drones. This is possible under certain conditions, particularly for camera-equipped drones that require high-speed data transmission.

In certain cases, it is advisable to reduce the speed of mobile internet to limit the operation of FPV drones during air raids. This was reported by a source in the General Staff, according to UNN.

Disabling the mobile network during an air raid

"There is sense in such measures. How much is it needed? It depends on specific situations and specific conditions. Perhaps it is advisable in some cases to reduce the speed of mobile internet to limit the operation of FPV drones. How much it will be applied depends on certain conditions, we constantly analyze what has fallen on us. Are there SIM cards, are there not, what are they used for," the interlocutor explained.

The source noted that drones without a camera do not need high-speed internet to transmit data.

"If we are talking about the presence of a camera (in the drone - ed.), then this means that the UAV must use high-speed data transmission. Perhaps in this case it makes sense to apply limited use of mobile communication.

Technically - it is possible, technically - it makes sense in some cases," the interlocutor said.

Mobile communication

In addition, a source in the General Staff commented on the restriction of mobile communication during air raids.

"We currently do not have electronic warfare equipment that suppresses mobile communication during an alarm. There are means that can block communication within a room, 50-100 meters, but it is difficult to suppress mobile communication for 1-2 km," the source said.

Addition

In June, the deputy head of the parliamentary committee on digital transformation, People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party Oleksandr Fedienko reported that the information that mobile communication would be disconnected in Ukraine during an air raid was not true.

Anna Murashko

