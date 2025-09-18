Recruited and exploited citizens of Uzbekistan: a group of criminals detained in Kyiv region

$41.190.02
12:49 PM • 5230 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 12206 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 20900 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:39 AM • 20900 views
09:29 AM • 14883 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 14587 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 23845 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14775 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 43880 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 07:21 PM • 43880 views
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43325 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33209 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Menu
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 21255 views
Mark Zuckerberg failed to present Meta's "AI glasses" - mediaSeptember 18, 07:02 AM • 4550 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 19850 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 10582 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 11613 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 11662 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 20900 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 19905 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 23845 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 43880 views
Recruited and exploited citizens of Uzbekistan: a group of criminals detained in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

The criminals, including citizens of China, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine, involved socially vulnerable individuals, using them in forced labor.

Recruited and exploited citizens of Uzbekistan: a group of criminals detained in Kyiv region

A group of individuals who recruited and exploited citizens of Uzbekistan has been exposed and detained in the Kyiv region. The criminal group was led by a Chinese citizen, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Law enforcement officers detained two Chinese citizens, an Uzbek citizen, and a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Human trafficking committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

According to the investigation, the criminals recruited socially vulnerable individuals through coercion and deception. Their victims were in a vulnerable state due to lack of housing, work, and difficult financial conditions.

The criminals sought victims outside Ukraine: they were moved to the territory of the Kyiv region for forced labor to generate profit. People were humiliated: even visiting the restroom was allowed only according to a set schedule.

The criminals punished their victims for the slightest offense. Law enforcement officers detained members of the criminal group on September 17.

If found guilty by the court, the detainees could face five to twelve years of imprisonment with or without confiscation of property.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Uzbekistan
China
Ukraine