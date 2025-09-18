Recruited and exploited citizens of Uzbekistan: a group of criminals detained in Kyiv region

A group of individuals who recruited and exploited citizens of Uzbekistan has been exposed and detained in the Kyiv region. The criminal group was led by a Chinese citizen, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Law enforcement officers detained two Chinese citizens, an Uzbek citizen, and a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Human trafficking committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

According to the investigation, the criminals recruited socially vulnerable individuals through coercion and deception. Their victims were in a vulnerable state due to lack of housing, work, and difficult financial conditions.

The criminals sought victims outside Ukraine: they were moved to the territory of the Kyiv region for forced labor to generate profit. People were humiliated: even visiting the restroom was allowed only according to a set schedule.

The criminals punished their victims for the slightest offense. Law enforcement officers detained members of the criminal group on September 17.

If found guilty by the court, the detainees could face five to twelve years of imprisonment with or without confiscation of property.

