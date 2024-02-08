The average temperature in Spain last month was the highest in decades. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Calculations by the Spanish meteorological institute Aemet show that the average temperature was 0.4 degrees higher than the previous record in January 2016. The temperature data goes back to 1961.

The winter heat wave has caused temperatures to rise to nearly 30 degrees in the Valencia region, which would be more normal in June. In Barcelona, for example, people are flocking to beaches and open-air restaurants.

The heat wave has exacerbated the prolonged drought in both Catalonia and Andalusia. In recent years, heat records have been consistently set in Spain, which is highly vulnerable to both heat waves and drought as a result of climate change.

In January, the average temperature in Kyiv was almost a degree above normal