Record warm January was recorded in Spain

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 81725 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120253 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124432 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166238 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166078 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269319 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177085 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166895 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239044 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Record warm January was recorded in Spain

Record warm January was recorded in Spain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29353 views

Spain recorded its warmest January on record, with an average temperature 0.4 degrees higher than the previous record set in 2016, according to meteorological data.

The average temperature in Spain last month was the highest in decades. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Calculations by the Spanish meteorological institute Aemet show that the average temperature was 0.4 degrees higher than the previous record in January 2016. The temperature data goes back to 1961.

The winter heat wave has caused temperatures to rise to nearly 30 degrees in the Valencia region, which would be more normal in June. In Barcelona, for example, people are flocking to beaches and open-air restaurants.

The heat wave has exacerbated the prolonged drought in both Catalonia and Andalusia. In recent years, heat records have been consistently set in Spain, which is highly vulnerable to both heat waves and drought as a result of climate change.

In January, the average temperature in Kyiv was almost a degree above normal01.02.24, 17:21 • 45434 views

The Spaniards know very well that climate change is here

Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said when the January figures were presented on Wednesday
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
valenciaValencia
reutersReuters
spainSpain

