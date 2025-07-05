Recently, the number of attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter has decreased - SBGS

Recently, the number of attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) to enter the territory of Ukraine has decreased, but the threat from subversive activities has not disappeared. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Recently, the number of attempts by enemy SRGs to enter has decreased, but the threat from subversive activities has not disappeared. This applies to both information propaganda and other goals. If we talk about the Chernihiv region, one of the SRGs was recently exposed there, which tried to mine roads near the border, expecting that Ukrainian defenders would later be blown up by them, but instead, fire was opened on the occupiers so that they would retreat beyond our territory," Demchenko said.

He noted that this year, most attempts by SRGs to enter were in the Sumy region, and partly in the Kharkiv region.

"The tasks of such groups remain constant - either mining the area, or exposing the construction of our defense, so that they can then strike there with more powerful weapons," Demchenko added.

Recall

Russia is trying to use information provocations, including the installation of tricolors in the conditionally "gray zone" near the border, to create the illusion of capturing Ukrainian territories. Such incidents have already been recorded in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.