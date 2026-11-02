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Real Madrid match not broadcast in China after Mbappé scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Real Madrid’s match was not shown in China after Mbappé’s comments were perceived as disrespectful toward Mao Zedong. The footballer, the club and La Liga apologized.

Real Madrid match not broadcast in China after Mbappé scandal

The match between Madrid’s "Real" and "Racing Santander" this weekend was not broadcast on Chinese television or streaming platforms due to the negative reaction to statements by Kylian Mbappé, which some Chinese users perceived as disrespectful toward Mao Zedong. Bloomberg reports, UNN reports.

Details

"The match between "Real Madrid" and "Racing Santander" did not appear on the schedule of China’s state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday and was also not found on China Mobile’s Migu Video streaming platform, which holds the rights to broadcast Spanish La Liga matches in mainland China. Other La Liga matches played on Sunday remained available on Migu. The suspension of the broadcast came after last week’s controversy triggered by Mbappé’s statements, which many Chinese internet users interpreted as disrespectful toward Mao, the founding leader of modern China. The repercussions quickly spread beyond social media: Chinese state television removed his matches and advertisements, while major Chinese consumer brands severed ties with the player," the publication writes.

According to the publication, Mbappé, Real Madrid and La Liga apologized last week. At the same time, it remains unknown how long the negative reaction will last and whether it will have a long-term impact on the footballer’s commercial appeal in China. In addition, Mbappé’s partners, including On Holdings and LVMH’s Dior, also removed related content featuring the player from social media. 

"China remains an important and growing market for European football leagues, offering significant opportunities for digital fan engagement, consumer merchandising and corporate sponsorship," the publication writes.

Recall

A failed joke by France captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé cost him advertising deals in China and triggered a diplomatic crisis in the football world. The remark about a meme featuring Mao Zedong outraged Beijing, meaning that not only the footballer himself but also the leadership of Spain’s entire La Liga had to apologize.

Reaction to Mbappé in China prompted a warning to celebrities28.10.26, 08:33 • 43510 views

Alla Kiosak

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