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Reaction to Mbappé in China prompted a warning to celebrities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Following Kylian Mbappé’s controversial comments, Chinese brands terminated their deals with him, and television blocked broadcasts of his matches.

Reaction to Mbappé in China prompted a warning to celebrities

The official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party warned that global celebrities risk losing their commercial appeal in the country if they offend local audiences. This came as growing backlash against French football star Kylian Mbappé puts pressure on his brand partnerships. UNN writes about this with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Mbappé quickly apologized on Tuesday, October 27, for comments perceived as insulting Mao Zedong, but criticism continues to spread on Chinese social media. Two major mainland Chinese consumer brands severed ties with him, China’s state television blocked his matches, and some international sponsors removed posts featuring the athlete.

"Once the line is crossed or the public is offended, all the glamour quickly dissipates, and one may even face a backlash," the People’s Daily said in a commentary on Wednesday. "Learning to respect different countries and cultural backgrounds is an important lesson."

Mbappé’s remarks were made in an interview in which he was asked to respond to an internet meme about himself that appeared to depict Mao, the founding father of modern China. In his apology, he called the comments "thoughtless." He plays as a forward for Real Madrid, and La Liga also apologized for the offense caused to Chinese fans.

The controversy highlights a longstanding risk for global companies and celebrities operating in China, where online anger over perceived political or cultural offenses can quickly spill over into commercial consequences. Companies such as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Lululemon Athletica Inc. faced damage to their business in China this year after perceived offenses.

China has caused luxury giant LVMH’s sales to plunge13.10.26, 09:09 • 55754 views

"The speed of the apologies from Mbappé and La Liga reflects an understanding that they could not afford to let this controversy play out on its own," said Sharon Adesola David, a consultant at S&M. "Businesses cannot treat China simply as a market for consumers and revenue. They need to understand the historical and political context in which consumers interact with their brands."

The backlash online appeared to continue even after Mbappé’s apology. "Not everything can be resolved with an apology; some things are simply unforgivable," one user wrote on Weibo on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, another called his response "damage control, not genuine remorse."

Chinese media previously reported that Dior had removed some posts featuring Mbappé, its longtime global ambassador.

Swiss sportswear brand On Holding AG removed posts related to him from its Chinese social media account and did not respond to a request for comment on the recently signed 10-year partnership with the player.

Shares of mainland companies Eastroc Beverage Group Co. and China Mengniu Dairy Co. were unchanged midway through Wednesday after they severed sponsorship ties with Mbappé. The companies had justification for doing so on both principled and commercial grounds, the People’s Daily reported.

For Chinese companies, the immediate damage may prove manageable if they respond quickly. Mengniu’s sales are unlikely to be derailed by public sentiment toward Mbappé, given the company’s swift action to end its sponsorship ties, wrote Elaine Lai, a consumer-business analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

However, she added, this misstep "underscores the risks of relying on expensive sponsorship deals to promote a brand."

The meme got out of control: in China, people took offense at Mbappé over jokes about Mao Zedong 27.10.26, 19:37 • 37205 views

Julia Shramko

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