Real Madrid made a statement after the racist incident involving Vinicius in the Champions League

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 4734 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 8038 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 7790 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 15698 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 14378 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 24498 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 24260 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24607 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23721 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18240 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.3m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 17518 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 21744 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 16147 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 11010 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 8038 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 8172 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 15698 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 24498 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 21808 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 40189 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Jeffrey Epstein
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Village
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 11062 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 16204 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 23128 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 31136 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 32217 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
YouTube

Real Madrid made a statement after the racist incident involving Vinicius in the Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Real Madrid is cooperating with UEFA's investigation into racist acts against Vinicius Junior. The club thanked for the support and promised to fight racism in sports.

Real Madrid made a statement after the racist incident involving Vinicius in the Champions League

Recently, in the Champions League play-off stage, Real Madrid defeated Benfica in Lisbon with a score of 0:1. Interestingly, this game was remembered not only for its bright moments and fierce confrontation between players, but also for a racist scandal involving Real's forward Vinicius Junior. The main resource of the Madrid club has already reacted to this incident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official statement of the club.

Thus, the Madrid team emphasized that they are actively cooperating with the investigation launched by the European football union after unacceptable manifestations of racism during the match. The club also thanked the football community for supporting the Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, who became the object of insults.

Real Madrid emphasized that they will continue to work together with football institutions to combat racism, violence, and manifestations of hatred both in sports and in society as a whole.

Addition

The incident occurred immediately after Vinicius scored a goal against the Portuguese in the 50th minute. After an emotional celebration, the athlete had an altercation with the Argentine player of the "eagles" Gianluca Prestianni.

Zelenskyy called the decision to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympics "dirty" and "terrible."18.02.26, 20:52 • 4304 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Skirmishes
Real Madrid
UEFA