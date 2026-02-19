Real Madrid made a statement after the racist incident involving Vinicius in the Champions League

Recently, in the Champions League play-off stage, Real Madrid defeated Benfica in Lisbon with a score of 0:1. Interestingly, this game was remembered not only for its bright moments and fierce confrontation between players, but also for a racist scandal involving Real's forward Vinicius Junior. The main resource of the Madrid club has already reacted to this incident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official statement of the club.

Thus, the Madrid team emphasized that they are actively cooperating with the investigation launched by the European football union after unacceptable manifestations of racism during the match. The club also thanked the football community for supporting the Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, who became the object of insults.

Real Madrid emphasized that they will continue to work together with football institutions to combat racism, violence, and manifestations of hatred both in sports and in society as a whole.

Addition

The incident occurred immediately after Vinicius scored a goal against the Portuguese in the 50th minute. After an emotional celebration, the athlete had an altercation with the Argentine player of the "eagles" Gianluca Prestianni.

