Rare Martian stone sold for $4.3 million: auction details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3614 views

The largest Martian meteorite found on Earth, weighing 24.5 kg, was sold for US$4.3 million. The stone was discovered in Niger in November 2023.

Rare Martian stone sold for $4.3 million: auction details

An unusual and rare rock from Mars, the largest ever found on Earth, has been sold for $4.3 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The meteorite, known as NWA 16788, weighs 54 pounds (24.5 kg) and is almost 15 inches (38.1 cm) long. It was discovered in a remote region of Niger in November 2023.

Sotheby's auction house called the meteorite, a reddish-brown rock, "incredibly rare." Only about 400 Martian meteorites have been found on Earth, the BBC reports.

Recall

A "fireball" exploded over the American state of Georgia - a part of a meteor the size of a golf ball pierced the roof of a house. This object was moving at a speed of 30,000 miles per hour and weighed over a ton.

UNN also reported that strange glowing objects were spotted in the sky over Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry stated that it could be a meteor shower or debris from a spacecraft.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Georgia (U.S. state)
Kazakhstan
Tesla
