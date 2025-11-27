$42.300.10
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 9580 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18655 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 25797 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 17344 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 24963 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 19545 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13369 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17051 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 12033 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Rare crystal Fabergé egg put up for auction for over $26 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

A rare crystal and diamond Fabergé egg, created for the Russian imperial family, has been put up for sale with an estimated value of over $26 million. This "Winter Egg" is one of seven luxurious ovals remaining in private hands.

Rare crystal Fabergé egg put up for auction for over $26 million
Photo: Associated Press

A rare crystal and diamond Fabergé egg, created for the Russian imperial family before the revolution, is up for sale with an estimated value of over $26 million. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Christie's auction house reports that the "Winter Egg" is one of seven luxurious ovals remaining in private hands. The sale will take place at Christie's London headquarters on Tuesday.

Fabergé worth more than $20 million: NACP publishes list of art objects of russian oligarch Vekselberg22.01.24, 16:00 • 93892 views

The 10 cm high egg is made of finely carved rock crystal, adorned with a platinum snowflake motif and 4,500 tiny diamonds. Inside is a removable basket with quartz flowers decorated with precious stones, symbolizing spring.

The Winter Egg is a wonderful example of craftsmanship and design, the "Mona Lisa" of decorative arts.

– said Margot Oganesyan, head of Russian art at Christie's.

The egg was created by designer Alma Pihl by order of Tsar Nicholas II for his mother, Empress Maria Feodorovna, as an Easter gift in 1913. Pihl's second egg is now owned by the British royal family.

Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 million13.11.25, 08:58 • 36292 views

Master Peter Carl Fabergé and his company produced over 50 unique eggs for the Russian imperial family between 1885 and 1917, each with a hidden surprise. The tradition was started by Tsar Alexander III, giving an egg to his wife for Easter, and Nicholas II continued this practice for his wife and mother.

Legendary name changes owner: Fabergé brand sold for $50 million11.08.25, 14:42 • 3299 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Brand
Associated Press