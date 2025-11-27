Rare crystal Fabergé egg put up for auction for over $26 million
Kyiv • UNN
A rare crystal and diamond Fabergé egg, created for the Russian imperial family, has been put up for sale with an estimated value of over $26 million. This "Winter Egg" is one of seven luxurious ovals remaining in private hands.
A rare crystal and diamond Fabergé egg, created for the Russian imperial family before the revolution, is up for sale with an estimated value of over $26 million. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.
Details
Christie's auction house reports that the "Winter Egg" is one of seven luxurious ovals remaining in private hands. The sale will take place at Christie's London headquarters on Tuesday.
Fabergé worth more than $20 million: NACP publishes list of art objects of russian oligarch Vekselberg22.01.24, 16:00 • 93892 views
The 10 cm high egg is made of finely carved rock crystal, adorned with a platinum snowflake motif and 4,500 tiny diamonds. Inside is a removable basket with quartz flowers decorated with precious stones, symbolizing spring.
The Winter Egg is a wonderful example of craftsmanship and design, the "Mona Lisa" of decorative arts.
The egg was created by designer Alma Pihl by order of Tsar Nicholas II for his mother, Empress Maria Feodorovna, as an Easter gift in 1913. Pihl's second egg is now owned by the British royal family.
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 million13.11.25, 08:58 • 36292 views
Master Peter Carl Fabergé and his company produced over 50 unique eggs for the Russian imperial family between 1885 and 1917, each with a hidden surprise. The tradition was started by Tsar Alexander III, giving an egg to his wife for Easter, and Nicholas II continued this practice for his wife and mother.
Legendary name changes owner: Fabergé brand sold for $50 million11.08.25, 14:42 • 3299 views