Rare crystal Fabergé egg put up for auction for over $26 million

Photo: Associated Press

A rare crystal and diamond Fabergé egg, created for the Russian imperial family before the revolution, is up for sale with an estimated value of over $26 million. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Christie's auction house reports that the "Winter Egg" is one of seven luxurious ovals remaining in private hands. The sale will take place at Christie's London headquarters on Tuesday.

Fabergé worth more than $20 million: NACP publishes list of art objects of russian oligarch Vekselberg

The 10 cm high egg is made of finely carved rock crystal, adorned with a platinum snowflake motif and 4,500 tiny diamonds. Inside is a removable basket with quartz flowers decorated with precious stones, symbolizing spring.

The Winter Egg is a wonderful example of craftsmanship and design, the "Mona Lisa" of decorative arts. – said Margot Oganesyan, head of Russian art at Christie's.

The egg was created by designer Alma Pihl by order of Tsar Nicholas II for his mother, Empress Maria Feodorovna, as an Easter gift in 1913. Pihl's second egg is now owned by the British royal family.

Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 million

Master Peter Carl Fabergé and his company produced over 50 unique eggs for the Russian imperial family between 1885 and 1917, each with a hidden surprise. The tradition was started by Tsar Alexander III, giving an egg to his wife for Easter, and Nicholas II continued this practice for his wife and mother.

Legendary name changes owner: Fabergé brand sold for $50 million