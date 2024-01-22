ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fabergé worth more than $20 million: NACP publishes list of art objects of russian oligarch Vekselberg

Fabergé worth more than $20 million: NACP publishes list of art objects of russian oligarch Vekselberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93867 views

The NACP has published a report detailing 272 works of art owned by russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, the most famous of which are estimated to be worth approximately $82 million.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has published information about 272 art objects owned by oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, who is close to putin. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC.

Details 

The department said that the value of the  9 most famous artworks in this collection is almost 82 million dollars. U.S. 

Viktor Vekselberg is a collector who is fond of Fabergé pieces. His collection includes Fabergé Easter eggs worth several tens of millions of dollars, as well as about two hundred other items made by Fabergé, such as brooches, snuff boxes, cigarette cases, etc

- the agency summarized.

It is noted that Viktor Vekselberg's collection is located in his private Fabergé Museum in St. Petersburg. 

As explained by the NAPC, the oligarch was subject to sanctions imposed for his commercial activities in sectors of the economy that are an important source of income for the russian government.

Sanctions against Vekselberg have been imposed by the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Ukraine and New Zealand, but have not yet been imposed by the European Union and Switzerland.

Among the most expensive items from the oligarch's collection:  

The full collection is available here.

Addendum

The NACP emphasizes that works of art continue to be used by russian oligarchs to avoid and circumvent sanctions. Openness of information about works of art owned by sanctioned persons is the best way to counteract this phenomenon.

02.11.23, 10:56 • 159146 views

The agency calls on art market participants to disclose information about art objects owned by sanctioned russians and use the data from the War and Sanctions portal. This will help to avoid transactions with works that may be qualified as a circumvention of sanctions in the future.

For reference

The NAPC explained that russian oligarchs, despite the sanctions imposed on them, can still easily hide and launder their money through art objects. Thus, paintings, sculptures, and artistic jewelry are used as a loophole to circumvent sanctions.

In this regard, the NACP has launched a new section on the War and Sanctions portal as part of the War and Art project. It should help track sanctions violations in global art market transactions.

Recall

The NAPC has added the world-famous fast food franchise Subway to the list of international war sponsors. The company continues to operate in russia and pay taxes to the russian budget. About

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

