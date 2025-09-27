$41.490.00
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rare BMW E28 M5 put up for sale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

A 1988 BMW M5, one of 1,239 examples for the American market, has been put up for sale at the "Bring a Trailer" auction. The car has its original 3.5-liter M88 engine, rebuilt to 3.6 liters, and an odometer reading of 94,951 km.

Rare BMW E28 M5 put up for sale

A rare BMW E28 M5 - one of 1,239 legends of the American market with corresponding engine upgrades - has been put up for sale, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

This 1988 BMW M5, featured on the "Bring a Trailer" auction, is described as "something special."

"This is a well-preserved example with period-correct upgrades that should make it even more exciting to drive. What makes this E28 M5 particularly appealing is its impeccable appearance and documented history. Carfax data shows some mileage discrepancies between 1993 and 2017, but with 59,000 miles (94,951 km), this black interior, natural leather example shows a condition rarely seen," the publication states.

The main gem, reportedly, is the original 3.5-liter M88 inline-six engine (borrowed from the legendary BMW M1 supercar), which was rebuilt and enlarged to 3.6 liters in 1998 by Korman Autoworks specialists. The power of North American M5s was reduced from 286 to 256 hp, so this modification should restore some of their dynamics and increase torque. Recent service included replacing the water pump, ignition system components, and other necessary parts, and the replaced five-speed Getrag manual transmission and limited-slip differential should ensure a smooth ride, the publication writes.

The E28's equipment list sounds like an 1980s luxury hit: power and heated sport seats, cruise control, air conditioning, and iconic 16-inch BBS cross-spoke wheels. Bilstein shocks and H&R springs provide modern handling dynamics while maintaining the refined ride quality of an 80s sedan, the publication notes.

A new E28 M5 cost about $48,000 - a very substantial sum for 1988. Today, cars in perfect condition can be found on the market for $40,000 to $80,000, with prices for exceptional cars reaching six figures. At a current price of $32,500, this upgraded example is an attractive value for enthusiasts seeking an original BMW M5. However, the auction has less than a week left.

The car was sold on BaT in April 2025 and recently acquired by the current dealer in California.

Addition

The BMW E28 M5 is called a "true masterpiece among super sedans" by the publication. It is said to have set the tone for the high-performance luxury sedan and created the aura of BMW M. Produced from 1985 to 1988, only 1,239 examples were released, making each one even more valuable. BMW initially planned to produce only 500 units, but later added 739 as the first batch sold very well.

Julia Shramko

