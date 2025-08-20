$41.360.10
Exclusive
16561 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
17144 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
31204 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 118511 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 46292 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 45170 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 44127 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174336 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 146372 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 128109 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
08:52 AM • 24184 views
Rare black moon to rise this week: best time for stargazing

Kyiv • UNN

 1114 views

On August 23, a "black moon" will rise – a rare astronomical phenomenon that occurs once every 33 months. This creates ideal conditions for observing the Milky Way.

Rare black moon to rise this week: best time for stargazing

This Saturday, August 23, a unique astronomical phenomenon will occur – the "black moon" will rise, which happens only once every 33 months. And although it is impossible to see it with the naked eye, this event will create ideal conditions for observing the Milky Way in the night sky, writes UNN with reference to FastCompany.

Details

This celestial event, as the publication indicates, happens once every 33 months, and it will be an ideal night for stargazing, the publication adds.

"On Saturday, August 23, exactly at 2:06 AM ET, the black moon will rise," the publication writes.

What is a "black moon"

The Moon has its natural cycle, which lasts about 29.5 days and consists of several phases. A full moon occurs when the Earth is located between the Sun and the Moon, and its surface is fully illuminated. A new moon is the opposite phase, when the Moon is between the Sun and the Earth, and its side facing us remains in shadow, so it is invisible to observers.

As with a "blue moon" (the second full moon in a calendar month), there is a rare phenomenon called a "black moon". It has two variants:

  • when two new moons occur within one month, and the second is called "black";
    • when four new moons occur within one season, and the third of them is considered "black".

      This is exactly what will be observed this Saturday, August 23. For the Northern Hemisphere, summer began on June 21, new moons have already occurred on June 25 and July 24, so the current one will be the third in the season. The fourth is expected on September 21 - on the eve of the autumn equinox.

      Despite the fact that the black moon cannot be seen with the naked eye, this event makes the sky especially dark. That is why the night will be ideal for observing the Milky Way, which rises higher and becomes more noticeable in the summer months, the publication says.

      Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
11.08.25, 15:35 • 230592 views

      Alona Utkina

      News of the WorldTechnologies
      Moon