Rare astrological phenomenon: a total lunar eclipse has begun
Kyiv • UNN
Today, the corridor of eclipses began, which will last until March 29. According to the astrologer, the lunar eclipse helps to get rid of psychological problems and lay the foundation for positive changes.
Today, March 14, 2025, at 08:59 Kyiv time, a total lunar eclipse began in the sign of Virgo. This astronomical phenomenon marked the beginning of the eclipse corridor, which will last until March 29, when a solar eclipse will occur. This was reported by professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko, reports UNN.
Details
"From this moment, the eclipse corridor will open, which will last until the solar eclipse on March 29. This period always provides an opportunity to review and correct our fate," the statement reads.
The phenomenon can be observed in many countries, and it will be best seen in North and South America. In Ukraine, the Moon will be red for a little over an hour.
You can watch the eclipse in real time via the link.
Reminder
Earlier, Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN that the period of the lunar eclipse opens up unique opportunities: it helps to get rid of psychological problems, get rid of bad habits and lay positive changes in life.
In addition, according to the astrologer, this eclipse is expected to be incredibly powerful, and its emotional energy will overwhelm not only individuals, but the whole world.
