Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered

The Transcarpathian Court of Appeal is considering in camera the appeal against the verdict of three young men who were found guilty of sexual violence against a 14-year-old girl in Transcarpathia. The court is currently considering the motions of the participants in the process, after which it will proceed to make a decision. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Nataliia Baranova, the victim's lawyer.

At what stage is the consideration of the appeal against the verdict?

Baranova reminded that the appeal is being considered by the Transcarpathian Court of Appeal.

Since the hearing of the case is taking place in camera, we refrain from disclosing the composition of the judicial panel. The process has been ongoing since June of this year. - said Baranova.

She also said that at the previous court hearing, the parties presented their positions regarding the filed appeals.

The court is currently considering the motions of the participants in the process, after which it will proceed to make a decision. As for the specific scope of the demands of the appeals, this is the subject of the court's consideration, so we cannot disclose details until a decision is made. - noted the lawyer.

Baranova noted that the victim's side did not file an appeal.

She considers the sentence of 6 years of imprisonment imposed by the court to be justified and consistent with the gravity of the crime. - said the lawyer.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the court hearing on October 13 in the Transcarpathian Court of Appeal was postponed due to the non-appearance of one of the defense lawyers. The accused are being held in custody.

Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Transcarpathia: the path to a verdict

In the summer of 2021, in the village of Verkhni Vorota, Transcarpathia, three teenagers raped a 14-year-old girl and recorded it on video, which they later distributed among their peers.

The three accused pleaded guilty in court, and the Volovets District Court sentenced them to five years in prison, but then commuted the sentence to a two-year suspended sentence.

The verdict was handed down under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sexual violence without penetration), and not under Article 152 (rape).

During the process, the victim's rights were violated - the court took place without her lawyer, and her interests were represented by the local child protection service, which itself provided positive characteristics for the accused.

Subsequently, this case was taken under control by the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

A new team of lawyers joined the case. The victim's defense is appealing the lenient verdict of the Transcarpathian Court of Appeal.

As a result, the appellate court sent the case for a retrial to the Volovets District Court.

In February 2025, the Volovets Court found three accused guilty in the case of sexual violence against a 14-year-old girl in Transcarpathia and sentenced them to a real 6 years in prison.

