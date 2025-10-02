"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquarters

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the "Ramstein" format) will meet at NATO Headquarters on October 15, NATO's press service announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the United Kingdom and Germany will convene a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters. - NATO reported.

During the previous, 30th, meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Ukraine reported on the following key agreements: