"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquarters
Kyiv • UNN
Great Britain and Germany are convening a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. It will take place on October 15, 2025, at NATO headquarters.
On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the United Kingdom and Germany will convene a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters.
Addition
During the previous, 30th, meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Ukraine reported on the following key agreements:
- EU: commitment to transfer 2 million rounds of ammunition – 80% of this figure has already been collected. Possibility of allocating 6.6 billion euros from the EU Peace Facility for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine's needs. Investments in the defense industry through the SAFE mechanism. Approaching 4 billion euros in October and 4 billion euros in November to support Ukraine;
- Germany: transfer of two Patriot systems. Contribution to the PURL initiative of 500 million euros. Funding for the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones for 300 million euros;
- United Kingdom: funding for several thousand long-range attack drones, which will be manufactured in Britain and delivered to Ukraine over the next 12 months;
- Norway: allocation of 8 billion dollars to support Ukraine in 2026. Completion of contracting for interceptor drones. Supply of weapons for a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will be jointly equipped by the Scandinavian and Baltic countries, and the launch of a joint training center for Ukrainian servicemen;
- Denmark: start of work of a joint enterprise with Ukraine for the production of long-range weapons;
- Canada: funding for the PURL initiative of 500 million dollars. 220 million dollars for funding Ukrainian drones and other types of military aid. 165 million dollars for the development of “capability coalitions”;
- Sweden: completion of work on a new, already 20th, aid package;
- Lithuania: contribution to the PURL initiative of 30 million euros. Allocation of 30 million euros for financing Patriot systems, which will be supplied by Germany;
- Czech Republic: supply of more than 1 million rounds of ammunition in 2025. Transfer of more than 80 units of equipment. Preparation of an aid package worth 61 million euros. Training of F-16 pilot instructors;
- Belgium: allocation of 100 million euros to the PURL initiative. Preparation of a new package of military aid;
- Luxembourg: joining the PURL initiative;
- Netherlands: aid of 1.2 billion euros by the end of the year. 450 million euros for the JUMPSTART initiative to support and provide F-16 aircraft in Ukraine. Investments in two deep strike projects, to which other partners can also join;
- Poland: preparation of a new package of military aid, which will arrive in Ukraine soon. Transfer of 10 thousand 155 mm caliber shells;
- Spain: transfer of ammunition for the IRIS-T air defense system;
- Latvia: transfer of a support package worth 2.5 million euros. Contribution to the PURL initiative of 5 million euros. Supply of Patria APCs for a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- France: acceleration of the implementation of joint industrial projects, particularly in the field of ammunition and drones. Transfer of Mirage aircraft and support for Ukraine's aviation capabilities.