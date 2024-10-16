Rally in support of captured and missing soldiers held in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Hundreds of people demanded more information about the captured and missing soldiers in the center of Kyiv. The families handed over the appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office during a rally on Independence Square.
A rally in support of prisoners of war and missing persons was held on Independence Square in the center of Kyiv, UNN reports, citing Radio Liberty.
The action took place on Independence Square, not far from the Verkhovna Rada.
Several hundred people in the center of the capital demanded that the relevant structures provide more information about the captured and missing soldiers. The families of the soldiers handed over the relevant appeals to the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office.
