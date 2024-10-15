Rains and up to 17°C: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Light rains are expected in most regions of Ukraine on October 15. The temperature will be 3-8° at night, 7-12° during the day, and up to 17° in the south and east. Wet snow is possible in the Carpathians. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, today there will be light rain in the northern, afternoon and western, eastern and Vinnytsia regions, while the rest of the country will be without significant precipitation.
West wind with a shift to north, 5-10 m/s.
The temperature will be 3-8° Celsius at night, 7-12° Celsius during the day, and 12-17° Celsius in the southern and eastern regions.
In the highlands of the Carpathians, there is light wet snow; temperatures at night and during the day are around 0°.
In Kyiv region
Light rain. West wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night will be 3-8° Celsius, during the day 7-12°.