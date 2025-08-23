$41.220.00
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 16827 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 18420 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 12570 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33960 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29699 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 25976 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25022 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24593 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13780 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rains and thunderstorms: forecasters gave a weather forecast for Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On August 24, variable weather with rains and thunderstorms is expected in many regions of Ukraine. Daytime air temperature will be +21…+26 degrees, in the south and east up to +30.

Rains and thunderstorms: forecasters gave a weather forecast for Independence Day

On August 24, Independence Day, variable weather is expected in Ukraine. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in many regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that cloudy weather with precipitation will prevail in the northern and western regions.

Rains and thunderstorms in places will cover Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Volyn, Lviv region and Prykarpattia. Local downpours are possible in the west

- the message says.

Short-term rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, will also pass in the central regions. In the east and south, warm weather with clearings will remain, but precipitation is expected in some areas.

The air temperature during the day will be +21…+26 degrees, in the south and east in places up to +30. In the Carpathians - cooler, about +17…+20.

A powerful seismic shock of magnitude 7 was recorded at the Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadsky"22.08.25, 19:28 • 4118 views

Olga Rozgon

