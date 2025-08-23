Rains and thunderstorms: forecasters gave a weather forecast for Independence Day

On August 24, Independence Day, variable weather is expected in Ukraine. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in many regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that cloudy weather with precipitation will prevail in the northern and western regions.

Rains and thunderstorms in places will cover Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Volyn, Lviv region and Prykarpattia. Local downpours are possible in the west - the message says.

Short-term rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, will also pass in the central regions. In the east and south, warm weather with clearings will remain, but precipitation is expected in some areas.

The air temperature during the day will be +21…+26 degrees, in the south and east in places up to +30. In the Carpathians - cooler, about +17…+20.

