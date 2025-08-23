Rains and thunderstorms: forecasters gave a weather forecast for Independence Day
Kyiv • UNN
On August 24, variable weather with rains and thunderstorms is expected in many regions of Ukraine. Daytime air temperature will be +21…+26 degrees, in the south and east up to +30.
On August 24, Independence Day, variable weather is expected in Ukraine. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in many regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that cloudy weather with precipitation will prevail in the northern and western regions.
Rains and thunderstorms in places will cover Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Volyn, Lviv region and Prykarpattia. Local downpours are possible in the west
Short-term rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, will also pass in the central regions. In the east and south, warm weather with clearings will remain, but precipitation is expected in some areas.
The air temperature during the day will be +21…+26 degrees, in the south and east in places up to +30. In the Carpathians - cooler, about +17…+20.
