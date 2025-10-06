Rada to consider bill on Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tomorrow - General Staff

Tomorrow, October 7, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the draft law "On the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine." This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, cyber warfare units have been formed, which are already repelling the enemy's cyber aggression.

In compliance with the requirements of the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated 26.08.2021 on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated 14.05.2021 "On urgent measures for the state's cyber defense", directive documents of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the process of forming Cyber Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has begun. - the message says.

On October 7, the parliament is scheduled to consider in the first reading draft law No. 12349 "On the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"The specified draft Law of Ukraine was developed by a working group, which included specialized specialists from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The adoption of the draft law and support for the initiative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to create Cyber Forces and develop effective combat capabilities in a separate operational domain - in cyberspace - will accelerate the implementation of changes necessary to fight the aggressor," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

