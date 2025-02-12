Rada supported the ARMA reform: what is proposed to be changed

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), said People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Rada supported (the bill) #12374-d on the reform of ARMA. "For" the basis - 233", - wrote People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

According to him, the bill provides for:

Independent selection of the ARMA head (with a predominant right of internationals).

Significant improvement of the management process.

Improvement of the work of the institution itself.

Also, according to him, this is the fulfillment of the Ukraine Facility with a deadline by the end of March 31.

Commenting on the legislative initiative, the head of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy Anastasia Radina noted on Facebook that "80% of the seized assets transferred to ARMA by court decisions do not generate income for the state. Moreover, these assets have not even been transferred to the managers and sometimes continue to "feed" the owners-defendants in criminal proceedings or corrupt individuals. Despite the growth of profits from the management of seized assets, ARMA has not ensured effective management of even half of their "portfolio"".

And she listed a number of proposed solutions:

the obligation of both ARMA and prosecutors to formalize the transfer of assets to the ARMA balance sheet within a clearly defined period;

to establish by law the maximum period within which the selection of a manager must be announced;

involvement in the management of assets of professional managers, and not business competitors. Such managers can be arbitration managers and executors. It is important that they undergo appropriate certification and can be held both civilly and disciplinarily liable for negligence in asset management or artificial minimization of profits in favor of the owner or competitors. Such liability should include disqualification from the profession.

"It's time to regulate the management of seized assets so that the state receives income, and the owner does not suffer losses from the depreciation of the asset. Together with my colleagues from the anti-corruption committee, we proposed the above solutions in the draft law 12374-D", Radina said.

Reminder

Experts and People's Deputies emphasized that changes in the procedure for the election and dismissal of the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency have long been overdue and are correct. Given the recent negative conclusion of the Accounting Chamber, these changes may become the basis for the appointment of a new head in ARMA.

Add

Recently, the current head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, received an "excellent" performance evaluation in 2024. This means that she will not only retain her position, but will also receive a bonus for her "outstanding achievements".

However, numerous scandals around the agency call into question the transparency and effectiveness of its leadership. Thus, under the leadership of Olena Duma, ARMA has repeatedly found itself at the center of high-profile scandals. One of the latest was an investigation into possible fictitious disability certificates that were received by agency employees. Experts emphasized that if the accusations are confirmed, this should not only be a reason for dismissal, but also a trigger for a large-scale review of the work of the agency.

In addition, anti-corruption organizations, in particular Transparency International Ukraine, have repeatedly criticized the agency for non-compliance with European standards. They emphasized populism, controversial communication, and violation of the presumption of innocence in the cases handled by ARMA.

Another important aspect is the lack of public control over the agency's activities. The Public Council at ARMA disbanded three months ago due to systematic violations of the requirements for public involvement. This situation, according to former members of the public council, is beneficial for the head of the agency, Olena Duma, as the lack of control allows her to avoid public consideration of controversial issues.