Rada refuses to summon government officials on resource deal

The coalition in the Verkhovna Rada did not vote for the proposal to summon members of the government on resource deal, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"There is a battle in the Rada to summon government officials on the details of the agreement.... My proposal to summon Svyrydenko and Shmyhal has already been put forward twice. But the Coalition refuses to vote. The reasoning is: "the government is having a very hard time now - do not distract them." - Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to meet with US President Donald Trump on February 28, 2025, presumably to sign a deal on minerals.