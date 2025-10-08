$41.320.03
Rada failed to appoint Constitutional Court judges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

The Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint four judges to the Constitutional Court, as none of the candidates received a sufficient number of votes. 224 MPs voted for the appointment of Z.V. Tropin, 93 for O.M. Klymenko, 74 for T.O. Tsymbalistyi, and 126 for Yu.M. Kyrychenko.

Rada failed to appoint Constitutional Court judges

The Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint four judges to the Constitutional Court, the parliament's website reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

224 MPs voted for the appointment of Z.V. Tropin to the position of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The appointment of O.M. Klymenko to the position of judge of the CCU was approved by 93 deputies.

For the appointment of T.O. Tsymbalistyi to the position of judge of the CCU, deputies cast 74 votes. The appointment of Yu.M. Kyrychenko to the position of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine was supported by 126 people's deputies.

Thus, all four candidates did not receive a sufficient number of votes, and the decisions were not adopted.

"All appointments to the Constitutional Court failed. The Servants could not get their candidate through, and then they failed everything..." - commented MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on the vote in Telegram.

Constitutional Court failed to elect a chairman19.09.25, 14:57

