The Constitutional Court failed to elect a chairman

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has postponed the election of the head of the CCU to subsequent sessions, the court's press service reported, writes UNN.

On September 18, 2025, a special plenary session of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine was held, at which the Court considered the issue of electing the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The Court will continue its consideration at one of the next special plenary sessions. - reported the CCU.

