Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
The Constitutional Court failed to elect a chairman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

On September 18, 2025, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine considered the issue of electing a Chairman at a special plenary session. The consideration of this issue will be continued at one of the next sessions.

The Constitutional Court failed to elect a chairman

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has postponed the election of the head of the CCU to subsequent sessions, the court's press service reported, writes UNN.

On September 18, 2025, a special plenary session of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine was held, at which the Court considered the issue of electing the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The Court will continue its consideration at one of the next special plenary sessions.

- reported the CCU.

The former head of the CCU and the law enforcement officers who smuggled him abroad were served with suspicion notices07.10.24, 11:13 • 11764 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Constitutional Court of Ukraine