The former head of the CCU and the law enforcement officers who smuggled him abroad were served with suspicion notices

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a former judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, an officer of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and a deputy head of a district department of a law enforcement agency in western Ukraine. According to the SBI, they are suspected of organizing the illegal transportation of citizens across the state border of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the SBI.

Despite the fact that the SBI does not name the suspected former head of the CCU, it is clear from open sources that it is the former head of the CCU Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

According to the SBI, the law enforcement officer created an organized group that smuggled men with military service across the state border and looked for those willing to use their services. To do this, he hired a driver to transport men outside Ukraine by car through checkpoints where members of the group worked.

It is noted that he personally controlled that border guards let these cars through without checking the documents of the passengers and inspecting the vehicle. Instead, the documents were checked only with the driver, and only he was entered into the database of persons who crossed the state border of Ukraine.

Outside the checkpoint, the driver would get out of the car, hand over control to the person he had just illegally taken out of Ukraine, and then return to Ukraine on foot, where he would receive a reward from a law enforcement officer.

At the same time, the car with the illegally smuggled citizens of Ukraine continued to drive and officially entered the neighboring state.

In March 2022, the former Head of the CCU also left Ukraine under this scheme to hide from criminal liability for committing a number of crimes in the field of justice. At the same time, he facilitated the illegal border crossing of two other citizens who were traveling with him in the car - the SBI said.

As a result of international legal cooperation, the law enforcement agencies of Hungary received information about persons who officially entered Ukraine without passing border and customs control in this way.

The former head of the CCU was served a notice of suspicion of illegal transportation of citizens across the state border by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and a law enforcement officer and a border guard were served a notice of suspicion under part three of the same article.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and measures are being taken to impose preventive measures on the suspects and bring other persons to criminal responsibility.

