Rada dismisses Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

The Verkhovna Rada has supported Dmytro Kuleba's resignation from the post of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

240 MPs voted in favor of Dmytro Kuleba's resignation from the post of Minister.

Addendum

According to MPs, Andriy Sybiga , Kuleba's first deputy, is likely to become the new Foreign Minister.

Prior to his appointment as Ukraine's Foreign Minister in March 2020, Kuleba served as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration in the government of Oleksiy Honcharuk from August 2019. Kuleba succeeded Vadym Prystaiko as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

From 2003 to 2010, he worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the central office and at the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna.

In 2014, he returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Ambassador-at-Large for Strategic Communications. In 2016, he was appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe.

Recall

On June 4, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced the receipt of a resignation letter from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and that the letter would be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the parliament.

President Zelenskiy saidthat it is too early to discuss a new position for Dmytro Kuleba after his dismissal from the Foreign Ministry.