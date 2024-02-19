Queues at the border crossing points with Slovakia and Hungary are growing: Demchenko tells about the reasons

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99310 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110582 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157008 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253033 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174718 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165871 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22918 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36465 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23246 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29993 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26902 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253024 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238892 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225563 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99239 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69940 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76402 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113440 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114311 views
Queues at the border crossing points with Slovakia and Hungary are growing: Demchenko tells about the reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21484 views

Queues at border crossings with Slovakia and Hungary are growing as drivers look for alternatives amid Polish farmers' blockade of the Polish border.

In recent days, there has been an increase in queues at the checkpoints with Slovakia and Hungary, as drivers are looking for alternative destinations amid the blocking of the border by Polish farmers. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

In recent days, we have seen an increase in the number of trucks queuing in two directions: on the border with Slovakia and Hungary. In the direction of the Uzhhorod checkpoint (border with Slovakia - ed.), as of this morning, up to 500 trucks were in line waiting to cross the border into Ukraine. And in Hungary, there were 580 trucks in the direction of the Tisa checkpoint

- Demchenko said.

He noted that the increase in queues at other sections is due to the blocking of the border with Poland, so drivers and carriers are looking for other alternative routes.

In addition, at 1 p.m., Slovak farmers began their campaign to draw attention to their activities by blocking traffic for trucks at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

But according to the information we had from our Slovak colleagues before, such actions can only last for an hour. We hope that they can end now

- The spokesman added.

Polish farmers started letting a few trucks through towards Ukraine, but in small numbers.

Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border19.02.24, 12:11 • 60665 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

