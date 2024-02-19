Queues at the border crossing points with Slovakia and Hungary are growing: Demchenko tells about the reasons

In recent days, there has been an increase in queues at the checkpoints with Slovakia and Hungary, as drivers are looking for alternative destinations amid the blocking of the border by Polish farmers. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports.

In recent days, we have seen an increase in the number of trucks queuing in two directions: on the border with Slovakia and Hungary. In the direction of the Uzhhorod checkpoint (border with Slovakia - ed.), as of this morning, up to 500 trucks were in line waiting to cross the border into Ukraine. And in Hungary, there were 580 trucks in the direction of the Tisa checkpoint - Demchenko said.

He noted that the increase in queues at other sections is due to the blocking of the border with Poland, so drivers and carriers are looking for other alternative routes.

In addition, at 1 p.m., Slovak farmers began their campaign to draw attention to their activities by blocking traffic for trucks at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

But according to the information we had from our Slovak colleagues before, such actions can only last for an hour. We hope that they can end now - The spokesman added.

Recall

Polish farmers started letting a few trucks through towards Ukraine, but in small numbers.

Demchenko: We have not received any information about the expansion of the blockade of the Polish border