Qatar returns to Mykolaiv: memorandum signed on renewal of Olvia port concession

Ukraine and Qatar's QTerminals have confirmed their intention to resume one of the first concession projects in the country – the modernization of the specialized seaport "Olvia" in Mykolaiv Oblast. They plan to return to implementing investments after the adoption of a new law on public-private partnership, which provides flexible working conditions during the war.

This was reported by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, QTerminals Olvia LLC, and the Qatari company QTerminals have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Understanding, which paves the way for the resumption of the concession project at the "Olvia" seaport in Mykolaiv Oblast.

It should be recalled that in August 2020, the port was transferred to the management of "QTerminals Olvia" – a company created by the Qatari investor QTerminals – for 35 years. This was one of the first concession agreements in Ukraine, which provided not only for the use of the facility but also for mandatory investments in the development of the port and the city, the preservation of jobs, and regular payments to the state. However, the full-scale Russian invasion halted the project's implementation.

New opportunities for recovery will emerge from October 2025, when the Law of Ukraine "On Public-Private Partnership" No. 4510-IX comes into force.

The document allows for changes to the terms of concession agreements in case of force majeure – including temporarily suspending their operation, adjusting financial obligations, and settling social issues for employees.

The Memorandum was signed by Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Andriy Kashuba, Director of "QTerminals Olvia" Ruslan Oleynyk, and Acting Chief Executive Officer of QTerminals Charles Mibi. First Deputy Minister Aliona Shkrum also participated in the meeting.

Attracting foreign investments, especially from a partner like Qatar, is critically important for economic recovery, particularly for the Mykolaiv region, which has suffered significantly from Russian aggression. - noted Andriy Kashuba.

The government emphasizes that the return of Qatari investments is not only an economic step but also a signal to the world about Ukraine's resilience and its ability to restore critical infrastructure even during the war. Concessions allow for attracting private capital for port modernization, which is a key element of the state's post-war reconstruction.

