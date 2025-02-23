Putin's task is to try to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine - DIU

The task of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is to try to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine. There has been no serious change in the situation so far. This was stated by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andrey Yusov, to UNN.

"Strategically, it is clear that Putin's task is to try to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine, and there is no news here. There is no need to talk about a serious change in the situation now. But this is a potential area that needs to be constantly monitored and not just monitored, but also prepared for," Yusov said.

Addendum

On February 14 , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this year Russia would prepare 15 divisions to train and strengthen the situation on the Belarusian direction. This could be 100-150 thousand people.