The extensive database of documents in the case of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice, revealed numerous attempts by the sexual offender to establish direct contact with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to analysts at Sky Data and Forensics, the Russian leader's name is mentioned in the materials more than 1,000 times, indicating Epstein's systematic desire to enter the Kremlin's inner circle. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Archived emails from 2013 to 2018 indicate that Epstein repeatedly tried to arrange a personal meeting with Putin through former Norwegian Prime Minister and then Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland. In May 2013, Epstein assured Jagland that he had a "solution" for attracting Western investment to Russia and expressed his readiness to personally explain it to the President of the Russian Federation.

"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites

Despite regular reminders and offers to meet in Sochi or St. Petersburg, there is no direct evidence of such negotiations. The Kremlin officially denied receiving any appeals from Epstein. Journalists note that the convicted financier's attempts to "court" the Kremlin look like a one-sided aspiration that Moscow preferred to ignore.

Training diplomats and influencing American politics

Among the released materials, an audio recording was found in which Epstein instructs an unknown person on how to approach the Russian leader. In addition, correspondence from 2018 contains Epstein's statements about his ability to help Russian diplomats, including Sergey Lavrov, "better understand" Donald Trump.

Epstein tried to pass information about Trump to Lavrov before meeting with Putin - Politico

It is interesting that after the MH17 crash in July 2014, Epstein temporarily called the idea of a joint meeting with Putin and the founders of LinkedIn "bad," but a year later he resumed his attempts. Russian media are currently almost completely ignoring the appearance of Putin's surname in the scandalous files, focusing on mentions of other Western politicians, such as Bill Clinton or Peter Mandelson.

Jeffrey Epstein could have been part of a Russian special services operation - Bild