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Putin was outraged by the West's "silence" following Zelenskyy's statements about the danger of flying over Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Putin criticized the West for remaining silent regarding Zelenskyy's warning about the danger of flying over Russia. He said there were obstacles to negotiations.

Putin was outraged by the West's "silence" following Zelenskyy's statements about the danger of flying over Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin criticized Ukraine’s Western partners for their lack of reaction to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s warning that Russia’s airspace can no longer be considered safe for civil aviation. TASS reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Putin stated that such warnings allegedly constitute a "manifestation of state terrorism" and complicate the possibility of holding peace negotiations.

Have you paid attention to the seizure of civilian vessels, strikes on civilian commercial ships, and now threats of attacks against civilian aircraft have been voiced. Of course, this is a manifestation of state terrorism

– Putin stated.

"Closure" of the skies over the Russian Federation - Ukraine officially informs ICAO02.09.26, 16:45 • 4778 views

Separately, the Kremlin chief expressed dissatisfaction with the position of Ukraine’s Western allies, who, according to him, do not react to such statements.

Those who remain silent, who pay no attention to this — I mean, above all, Ukraine’s Western allies — are becoming accomplices in international terrorism

– Putin stated.

At the same time, the Russian dictator claims that the situation allegedly creates additional obstacles to bilateral negotiations on ending the war.

The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"01.09.26, 21:02 • 25411 views

Stepan Haftko

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