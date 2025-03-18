Putin wants to carry out several offensive actions in order to go for a ceasefire with ultimatums to Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin is planning an offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions. The goal is to put pressure on Ukraine for negotiations on a ceasefire on the terms of the Russian Federation.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may carry out several offensive actions, including in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions, in order to at some point cease fire with ultimatum messages to Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
According to the head of state, he very much wants US President Donald Trump to "both hear and see what Putin wants".
Putin wants to carry out several offensive actions. As we said - to continue in the east, in Zaporizhzhia, in Kharkiv, in Sumy directions. He will try to do this. Why? To put maximum pressure on Ukraine. When will this happen? Believe me, he will try to do it in the coming months. Yes, it will happen. He will want to go and go forward, ... to enter our territory as much as possible, he doesn't care how many people will die there
He noted that Putin wants to enter the territory of Ukraine as much as possible in order to cease fire at some point with ultimatum messages to Ukraine.
"Precisely in order to be in a more advantageous situation, and to have maximum pressure on Ukraine, on our people, on me. This is a fact. That's exactly what he wants, and the ultimatums can be of various kinds. That's what he wants," the President added.
The White House published an official statement by the American side following the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Among other things, they agreed that the movement towards peace would begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, a full ceasefire and lasting peace.
