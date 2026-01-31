Putin-technophobe hinders AI development in Russia, country loses IT specialists - The Times

$42.850.08
January 30, 06:51 PM • 12198 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 20651 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 22006 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 16878 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 17632 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 18450 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 19954 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20847 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21932 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25966 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Publications
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 21997 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 17238 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 23280 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 27162 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 84068 views
Putin-technophobe hinders AI development in Russia, country loses IT specialists - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Due to Putin's fear of modern technologies, Russia is lagging behind in AI development, ranking 28th in the world. The country has no leading technology companies or universities in this field.

Putin-technophobe hinders AI development in Russia, country loses IT specialists - The Times

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fears modern technologies, which is why Russia lags in artificial intelligence development and loses IT specialists. This is stated in a material by The Times, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Putin is a man who loves pen and paper. He does not have a smartphone. He rarely uses the internet. While British ministers in Whitehall coordinate policy via WhatsApp, the Kremlin master rules Russia through a bank of encrypted landline phones on his desk.

Led by such a technophobe, is it any wonder that Russia lags behind its rivals in the race to develop artificial intelligence? A study published in November by Stanford University ranked 36 countries by the overall power of their artificial intelligence industries. Russia ranked 28th, behind all major global economies. The United States, China, and India – countries Moscow would like to consider its geopolitical peers – ranked first, second, and third. But even smaller countries like Luxembourg, Belgium, and Ireland ranked higher on the list

- the article says.

It is indicated that Russia has no companies among the top 100 technology firms in the world by market capitalization. None of its universities are among the top 200 research institutions in the field of artificial intelligence.

How far Russia has fallen behind became clear in November at a technology event in Moscow. The country's first AI-powered humanoid robot was unveiled, but fell minutes after wobbling onto the stage

- the publication reminds.

The authors also point to the curtailment of digital freedoms in Russia: blocking social networks and restricting access to information hinder the development of the technological environment. In addition, Western sanctions have further complicated access to high-tech components.

Recall

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Russian airlines have begun to massively de-mothball old aircraft to maintain passenger traffic in 2026. The news is presented as a "positive" and a sign of "stability" in the industry, but in essence, it is a diagnosis for the entire civil aviation industry of the Russian Federation.

Russia uses AI technologies for information attacks against the United States09.10.25, 00:21 • 9017 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
India
China
United States