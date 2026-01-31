Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fears modern technologies, which is why Russia lags in artificial intelligence development and loses IT specialists. This is stated in a material by The Times, UNN reports.

It is noted that Putin is a man who loves pen and paper. He does not have a smartphone. He rarely uses the internet. While British ministers in Whitehall coordinate policy via WhatsApp, the Kremlin master rules Russia through a bank of encrypted landline phones on his desk.

Led by such a technophobe, is it any wonder that Russia lags behind its rivals in the race to develop artificial intelligence? A study published in November by Stanford University ranked 36 countries by the overall power of their artificial intelligence industries. Russia ranked 28th, behind all major global economies. The United States, China, and India – countries Moscow would like to consider its geopolitical peers – ranked first, second, and third. But even smaller countries like Luxembourg, Belgium, and Ireland ranked higher on the list - the article says.

It is indicated that Russia has no companies among the top 100 technology firms in the world by market capitalization. None of its universities are among the top 200 research institutions in the field of artificial intelligence.

How far Russia has fallen behind became clear in November at a technology event in Moscow. The country's first AI-powered humanoid robot was unveiled, but fell minutes after wobbling onto the stage - the publication reminds.

The authors also point to the curtailment of digital freedoms in Russia: blocking social networks and restricting access to information hinder the development of the technological environment. In addition, Western sanctions have further complicated access to high-tech components.

