It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26311 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 64715 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 100058 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 127014 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212452 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105423 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239369 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170780 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117875 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146652 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Popular news

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Publications

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35449 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 79002 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114441 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212452 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171489 views
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21593 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24068 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24150 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66654 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121416 views
Putin stated that there are people in Europe who shared and share Russian principles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5786 views

The Russian dictator stated that some French citizens are fighting on the side of Russia against Ukraine. They named their unit after their grandfathers and great-grandfathers "Normandie-Niemen".

Putin stated that there are people in Europe who shared and share Russian principles

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that there are people in Europe who shared and share Russian principles. In particular, according to him, some citizens of France are fighting together with the Russians against Ukraine, Russian media report, UNN reports. 

Details

It is important that there have always been people who shared and still share our principles, values and people who are with us. And today part of... some citizens of the French Republic, together with our soldiers in the "zone of special military operation", are fighting shoulder to shoulder and named their unit as their grandfathers and great-grandfathers "Normandy-Niemen"

- Putin said.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly open to peace in Ukraine and very intensive work is underway with the United States. However, the rapid progress that Washington wants is difficult to achieve.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
France
Europe
United States
Ukraine
