Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that there are people in Europe who shared and share Russian principles. In particular, according to him, some citizens of France are fighting together with the Russians against Ukraine, Russian media report, UNN reports.

Details

It is important that there have always been people who shared and still share our principles, values and people who are with us. And today part of... some citizens of the French Republic, together with our soldiers in the "zone of special military operation", are fighting shoulder to shoulder and named their unit as their grandfathers and great-grandfathers "Normandy-Niemen" - Putin said.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly open to peace in Ukraine and very intensive work is underway with the United States. However, the rapid progress that Washington wants is difficult to achieve.