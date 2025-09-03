$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
02:02 PM • 1696 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 2936 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 9116 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 21778 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 17001 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 20799 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 20458 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22421 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 37618 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 34919 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
41%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 247136 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 246821 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 238213 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 234967 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 228898 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 442 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 21778 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 23504 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 37618 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 34919 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 3888 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 24491 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 37888 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 40380 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 54374 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Mi-8
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
BM-30 Smerch

Putin stated that Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv in 2022 due to persistent appeals from Western European leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Vladimir Putin stated that Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv in 2022 due to persistent appeals from Western European leaders. According to him, Ukraine then decided to continue fighting, rejecting proposals to end the conflict.

Putin stated that Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv in 2022 due to persistent appeals from Western European leaders

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia offered Ukraine to withdraw its troops from the southeast back in 2022, and the war would have ended immediately. According to him, Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv in 2022 due to persistent calls from Western European leaders, and then Ukraine decided that it would continue to fight. Putin stated this during a briefing following his visit to China, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Back in 2022, we offered the Ukrainian authorities to respect the choice of those people living in southeastern Ukraine, to withdraw their troops from there and end this conflict immediately. And, I must say, in general, this did not cause complete rejection. But after we, at the persistent calls of our Western European colleagues, withdrew troops from Kyiv, the situation immediately changed, and we were told, almost verbatim, 'now we will fight until you turn our heads off, or we turn yours off,'" Putin stated.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Fake news
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv