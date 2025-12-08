Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree signed by Putin.

Details

According to the decree, citizens of the Russian Federation in the reserve are to be called up for military training in the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, the rescue military formations of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, state security agencies and federal security service agencies.

The government of the Russian Federation and the executive bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation are instructed to ensure the implementation of measures related to the conscription of citizens of the Russian Federation in the reserve for military training and the conduct of these trainings.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication, i.e., today, December 8.

Recall

Russian dictator Putin plans to spend about 40% of budget funds on defense and the security bloc, which is a record since the USSR. This indicates the Kremlin's intention to continue the war, despite the budget deficit and cuts in social programs.