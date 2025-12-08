Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026

$42.060.13
07:50 PM • 1902 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 6172 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 10864 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 16684 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 19353 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 26460 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 31127 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29983 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17875 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 31351 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Publications
Exclusives
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
No sanctions, act through Russia
No sanctions, act through Russia
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 31127 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29983 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 31351 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 39295 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Great Britain
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 39296 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 56115 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 66369 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 67108 views
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026. The conscription applies to the armed forces, the National Guard, rescue units, state security agencies, and the FSB.

Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree signed by Putin.

Details

According to the decree, citizens of the Russian Federation in the reserve are to be called up for military training in the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, the rescue military formations of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, state security agencies and federal security service agencies.

The government of the Russian Federation and the executive bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation are instructed to ensure the implementation of measures related to the conscription of citizens of the Russian Federation in the reserve for military training and the conduct of these trainings.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication, i.e., today, December 8.

Recall

Russian dictator Putin plans to spend about 40% of budget funds on defense and the security bloc, which is a record since the USSR. This indicates the Kremlin's intention to continue the war, despite the budget deficit and cuts in social programs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Mobilization
War in Ukraine