Putin showed his true face by violating NATO airspace - Starmer

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shown his true face by escalating the largest attacks since the invasion of Ukraine and violating NATO airspace. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Putin recently showed his true face by escalating the largest attacks since the invasion – more bloodshed, more innocent lives lost. An unprecedented violation of NATO airspace. - said Starmer.

Russian drones in Poland and Romania are an example that the war between Russia and Ukraine must end - Rubio

Addition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that he discussed with US President Donald Trump how they can support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to force him to agree to a peace deal.

Trump stated that he thought he had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Putin let him down.