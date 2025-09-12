Putin seeks to occupy all of Ukraine, only a lack of resources will stop him - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the goal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is the complete occupation of our country. According to him, the Russian war will not stop until the Kremlin faces resource depletion, so the West must increase pressure, UNN writes, citing the President's statement.

Putin's goal is the occupation of all Ukraine. And whatever he tells anyone, it is clear: he has spun the war machine so much that he simply will not be able to stop it unless he is forced to fundamentally change his goals. The Russian war machine will only stop when it runs out of fuel - Zelenskyy said.

He added that this is why it is necessary to strengthen appropriate measures and pressure so that Russia believes that America, Europe, and the West in general will not allow it to wage war.

Zelenskyy on negotiations with Russia: when you want peace, you don't strike 230 times