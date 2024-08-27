Zelenskyy on negotiations with Russia: when you want peace, you don't strike 230 times

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia has no desire to stop the war, because when it wants peace, it does not resort to massive shelling and killing people.

He said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence”, the correspondent of UNN reports.

As for diplomatic decisions and steps, etc., I believe that we are consistent today, despite Russia's desire to stop the war in principle. We cannot say that Russia “really wants to stop the war”. When they want peace, they don't strike 230 times and kill people and children - Zelenkyi says.

He says that the Russians' lack of willingness to negotiate is understandable.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation in the Kursk region and the disruption of talks in Qatar to end attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure on both sides are completely unrelated. The Kursk operation has and had completely different goals than the meeting on energy with colleagues, but it was held online.