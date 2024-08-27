Zelenskyy on negotiations with Russia: when you want peace, you don't strike 230 times
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that Russia has no desire to stop the war, as evidenced by the massive shelling. Zelenskyy emphasized that when people seek peace, they do not kill people and children.
He said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence”, the correspondent of UNN reports.
As for diplomatic decisions and steps, etc., I believe that we are consistent today, despite Russia's desire to stop the war in principle. We cannot say that Russia “really wants to stop the war”. When they want peace, they don't strike 230 times and kill people and children
He says that the Russians' lack of willingness to negotiate is understandable.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation in the Kursk region and the disruption of talks in Qatar to end attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure on both sides are completely unrelated. The Kursk operation has and had completely different goals than the meeting on energy with colleagues, but it was held online.