Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Russia: when you want peace, you don't strike 230 times

Zelenskyy on negotiations with Russia: when you want peace, you don't strike 230 times

Kyiv

 

The President of Ukraine said that Russia has no desire to stop the war, as evidenced by the massive shelling. Zelenskyy emphasized that when people seek peace, they do not kill people and children.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia has no desire to stop the war, because when it wants peace, it does not resort to massive shelling and killing people.

He said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence”, the correspondent of UNN reports.

As for diplomatic decisions and steps, etc., I believe that we are consistent today, despite Russia's desire to stop the war in principle. We cannot say that Russia “really wants to stop the war”. When they want peace, they don't strike 230 times and kill people and children

- Zelenkyi says.

He says that the Russians' lack of willingness to negotiate is understandable.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation in the Kursk region and the disruption of talks in Qatar to end attacks on energy facilities and infrastructure on both sides are completely unrelated. The Kursk operation has and had completely different goals than the meeting on energy with colleagues, but it was held online.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

