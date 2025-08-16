Putin said nothing to indicate a willingness to compromise - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, at a press conference after talks with US President Donald Trump, said nothing to indicate that he had softened his war aims or was willing to compromise on them. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is indicated that Putin repeated the formulations he has been using since 2021 to justify Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Putin once again demonstrated that he has not changed his views on Ukraine's sovereignty since 2021 and remains uninterested in serious peace talks with Ukraine. Putin used the joint press conference after the Alaska summit on August 15 to recall the Kremlin's long-standing narrative that Russia and Ukraine have "one root" and that Russia considers Ukraine a "brotherly" nation - the article notes.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that Putin published an essay on the topic "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians" in July 2021, in which he argued that Ukrainians and Belarusians have always belonged to the Russian nation due to their common "historical and spiritual space."

"The similarity between Putin's statements at the August 15 press conference with Trump and his previous statements demonstrates that he remains committed to the idea that Ukraine's existence as a state and territorial integrity depend on Ukraine's alliance with Russia," analysts summarize.

Recall

Following the meeting in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

Putin stated that agreements with Trump will become a starting point for business relations with the USA