Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin personally made the final decision to exclude the Yabloko party from the electoral list for elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Meduza reports this, citing journalist Mikhail Zygar and his sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Sergey Kiriyenko, Putin's first deputy chief of staff, who is responsible for domestic policy, and Russia's Federal Security Service also supported removing Yabloko from the elections.

Russia is preparing mass election fraud in the State Duma elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine — CPD

In their view, leaving the anti-war party on the electoral list was too risky for the authorities.

Journalist Mikhail Zygar notes that, for the Russian authorities, Yabloko has become less a potential contender for political power than an indicator of public sentiment.

Yabloko has become less a contender for political power than a barometer of public sentiment — Zygar writes.

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation removed the anti-war Yabloko party from the State Duma elections