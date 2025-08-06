$41.680.11
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 13977 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 16550 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 87629 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 73219 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 145075 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 86779 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 161463 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 67387 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49993 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karol Nawrocki
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
UNN Lite
Putin met with Trump's special envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin ahead of the deadline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

Putin met with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, in the Kremlin. The meeting took place ahead of Trump's deadline for Russia regarding peace efforts.

Putin met with Trump's special envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin ahead of the deadline

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in the Kremlin, ahead of the deadline set by Trump for Russia regarding peace efforts, Russian media reported, according to UNN.

Details

"Putin receives US President's special envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin," Russian media reported, citing the Kremlin press service.

Addition

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow on the morning of August 6.

Earlier, the US State Department confirmed that Trump's special envoy would visit Russia on August 6, and Trump stated that he would make a decision on imposing sanctions based on the results of this visit and Witkoff's meetings.

Trump: Decision on sanctions against Russia will be made after Witkoff's visit to Moscow06.08.25, 00:32 • 4042 views

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and that he would shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he had introduced earlier that month.

On July 29, Trump stated that the new deadline for Putin to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine was 10 days. This "deadline" gives Putin until August 8, otherwise the US will impose harsh tariffs or sanctions.

Julia Shramko

Politics
United States