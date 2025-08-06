Putin met with Trump's special envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin ahead of the deadline
Putin met with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, in the Kremlin. The meeting took place ahead of Trump's deadline for Russia regarding peace efforts.
The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in the Kremlin, ahead of the deadline set by Trump for Russia regarding peace efforts, Russian media reported, according to UNN.
"Putin receives US President's special envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin," Russian media reported, citing the Kremlin press service.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow on the morning of August 6.
Earlier, the US State Department confirmed that Trump's special envoy would visit Russia on August 6, and Trump stated that he would make a decision on imposing sanctions based on the results of this visit and Witkoff's meetings.
On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and that he would shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he had introduced earlier that month.
On July 29, Trump stated that the new deadline for Putin to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine was 10 days. This "deadline" gives Putin until August 8, otherwise the US will impose harsh tariffs or sanctions.