Putin meets with a senior North Korean official to discuss deepening cooperation between the two countries
Kyiv • UNN
Putin meets with Lee Hee-yong, a member of the Politburo of the Korean Labor Party Central Committee. The two sides discussed deepening “cooperation” between the two countries and exchanged greetings from the leaders of the states.
The Kremlin hosted a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lee Hee-yong, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, secretary of the party's Central Committee and chairman of the Central Audit Commission of the WPK. This was reported by Pyongyang's state media, UNN reports.
Details
During the meeting, Putin conveyed his best wishes and congratulations to the head of the DPRK's State Administration Kim Jong Un. Lee Hee-yong conveyed a reciprocal greeting from the North Korean leader. According to reports, Putin praised the strategic "partnership" between Russia and the DPRK, emphasizing the importance of developing relations between the two countries, which gained tremendous development in 2024.
In particular, it is reported that Putin expressed confidence that the Protocol on the Expansion and Deepening of Multifaceted "Cooperation" between the TPK and the United Russia Party for 2025-2027 will be an important step in the development of cooperation between the ruling parties of the two countries.
Recall
According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War, Russia is stepping up military cooperation with Iran and North Korea to support the war in Ukraine.
In particular, Kirill Budanov said on February 23 that half of Russia's ammunition comes from North Korea and that the DPRK has begun large-scale deliveries of 170-mm self-propelled artillery pieces and 240-mm multiple launch rocket systems.