Russian dictator Vladimir Putin receives all information regarding the progress of negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul online. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a comment to the Russian "Media", reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russian delegation in Istanbul "has all the necessary guidelines regarding the negotiating position" that were developed at a recent meeting with Putin. He did not specify which meeting he was referring to.

Also, the spokesman of the Russian dictator does not rule out that Putin will make an international telephone conversation today. He also emphasized the importance of Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 16, a round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia started in Istanbul.

At the same time, representatives of Ukraine accused the Russians of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey. According to Ukraine, this undermines peace efforts and raises doubts about Putin's intentions.