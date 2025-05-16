Putin is watching the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul online - Peskov

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 674 views

Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion

11:56 AM • 8882 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 42969 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 46163 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 50241 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 152047 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 169185 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 148627 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182682 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 153036 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
92%
749mm
Popular news

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 131534 views

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 36576 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53343 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 70389 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30314 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 236816 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 228553 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 290349 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 353787 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 407581 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 30632 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 53651 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 74977 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 112689 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 137885 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Putin is watching the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul online - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1536 views

Peskov said that Putin receives information about the negotiations online, and the Russian delegation has all the necessary instructions. He also did not rule out a telephone conversation with Putin.

Putin is watching the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul online - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin receives all information regarding the progress of negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul online. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a comment to the Russian "Media", reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russian delegation in Istanbul "has all the necessary guidelines regarding the negotiating position" that were developed at a recent meeting with Putin. He did not specify which meeting he was referring to.

Also, the spokesman of the Russian dictator does not rule out that Putin will make an international telephone conversation today. He also emphasized the importance of Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 16, a round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia started in Istanbul.

At the same time, representatives of Ukraine accused the Russians of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey. According to Ukraine, this undermines peace efforts and raises doubts about Putin's intentions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.93
Bitcoin
$103,515.80
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.65
Золото
$3,180.06
Ethereum
$2,599.29