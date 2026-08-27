Putin is not planning to invade NATO territory — Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not attack a NATO country and denied media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had warned Russian officials earlier this week that such an attack would be unacceptable, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"He is not going to attack NATO territory," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Addendum

Earlier that day, Trump said in a telephone interview with Axios that no such attack would take place and that Ratcliffe had not been sent to Moscow to deliver any specific message.

"Ratcliffe meets with his Russian counterpart once every six months or once a year. They have a very good relationship. There was no message, and nothing unusual happened," Trump told the news outlet.

Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine

European and American intelligence services have long been tracking Russian sabotage and attacks in Europe's "gray zone" that do not reach the threshold of full-scale war and are generally aimed at weakening NATO unity and the readiness of member states to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.