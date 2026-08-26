Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Trump called John Ratcliffe's visit to Russia semi-routine. He said that the United States wants the war with Ukraine to end.
US President Donald Trump commented on CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Russia, UNN writes.
He's there on very sort of semi-routine [business] — I hate to disappoint people. We would like to see the war with Ukraine end
This is Trump's first comment on the visit.
Earlier, the Kremlin stated that contacts through intelligence-service channels had taken place during the CIA chief's visit to Moscow.
Kremlin claims that CIA director did not meet with Putin in Moscow26.08.26, 14:24 • 2152 views