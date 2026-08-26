Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump commented on CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Russia, UNN writes.

He's there on very sort of semi-routine [business] — I hate to disappoint people. We would like to see the war with Ukraine end - Trump said about the CIA chief's visit to Russia in an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

This is Trump's first comment on the visit.

Earlier, the Kremlin stated that contacts through intelligence-service channels had taken place during the CIA chief's visit to Moscow.

Kremlin claims that CIA director did not meet with Putin in Moscow