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Kremlin claims that CIA director did not meet with Putin in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

John Ratcliffe contacted the intelligence services during his visit to Moscow, but did not meet with Putin. The Kremlin does not anticipate any impact from the visit.

Kremlin claims that CIA director did not meet with Putin in Moscow

CIA Director John Ratcliffe did not meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as quoted by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

"Contacts took place through the special services. There were no meetings with the President of Russia. And that is all I can say on this subject. Obviously, President Putin is informed of everything immediately," Peskov said.

Peskov also described the "contacts through the special services" as a positive development that continues "during the most difficult moments of bilateral relations."

Peskov also said that it was too early to say whether CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit could positively influence Russian-American relations.

"These contacts most often continue even during the most difficult moments of bilateral relations, but it is still too early to say to what extent this will affect the process of bringing our bilateral relations out of the deep crisis in which they find themselves," Peskov said.

He also noted that no contacts with other senior U.S. officials are currently planned through the Kremlin.

Kremlin stated that the CIA director visited Moscow for contacts between security services26.08.26, 09:00 • 3070 views

Julia Shramko

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Vladimir Putin
John Ratcliffe
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