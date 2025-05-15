"Putin is hiding from this meeting" - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi on negotiations in Turkey

The Ukrainian delegation is already gathering in Ankara, in particular, the Minister of Foreign Affairs has managed to hold a series of meetings with Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is hiding from the meeting and sending people of "very low level" to Turkey. Therefore, the Ukrainian side is currently focused on the meeting with the President of Turkey. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, reports UNN. correspondent.

His (Volodymyr Zelenskyy's - ed.) negotiations with Turkish President Recep Erdogan are planned here (in Ankara - ed.). The Ukrainian delegation is already gathering here, Minister Sybiha has arrived. Very active diplomacy is underway now - Tykhyi said about what is happening in Ankara now.

The spokesman also noted that yesterday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was in Antalya and held important meetings with Secretary General Rutte, with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham, in order to "synchronize and coordinate steps".

"We are open to negotiations in any format and the President has said this. I will just remind you, the President invited personally and said that he is ready to meet with Putin in Turkey. As of now, we see that Putin is hiding from this meeting, is afraid, sends some people of very low level to these meetings, so the President will meet with Erdogan," - Tykhyi emphasized.

He added that first we need to wait for this meeting of Zelenskyy with the leader of Turkey. After all, according to him, it is also very important and Erdogan plays a "key mediation role in efforts for peace." And only in the process of it, as Tykhyi emphasized, there will be more understanding of what the next steps will be.

Zelenskyy will decide on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with Erdogan - media