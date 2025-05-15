"Putin is hiding from this meeting" - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi on negotiations in Turkey

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them
10:37 AM • 380 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11030 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36252 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114564 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119896 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223629 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100894 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70185 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175526 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 59326 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
7.7m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108608 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175298 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223635 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175530 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191480 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18629 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 69082 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56501 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77866 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87569 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

"Putin is hiding from this meeting" - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi on negotiations in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

The Ukrainian delegation is already in Ankara for Zelenskyy's negotiations with Erdogan. Putin is avoiding the meeting, so the Ukrainian side is focused on the meeting with the President of Turkey.

"Putin is hiding from this meeting" - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi on negotiations in Turkey

The Ukrainian delegation is already gathering in Ankara, in particular, the Minister of Foreign Affairs has managed to hold a series of meetings with Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is hiding from the meeting and sending people of "very low level" to Turkey. Therefore, the Ukrainian side is currently focused on the meeting with the President of Turkey. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, reports UNN. correspondent.

 His (Volodymyr Zelenskyy's - ed.) negotiations with Turkish President Recep Erdogan are planned here (in Ankara - ed.). The Ukrainian delegation is already gathering here, Minister Sybiha has arrived. Very active diplomacy is underway now

- Tykhyi said about what is happening in Ankara now.

The spokesman also noted that yesterday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was in Antalya and held important meetings with Secretary General Rutte, with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham, in order to "synchronize and coordinate steps".

"We are open to negotiations in any format and the President has said this. I will just remind you, the President invited personally and said that he is ready to meet with Putin in Turkey. As of now, we see that Putin is hiding from this meeting, is afraid, sends some people of very low level to these meetings, so the President will meet with Erdogan," - Tykhyi emphasized.

He added that first we need to wait for this meeting of Zelenskyy with the leader of Turkey. After all, according to him, it is also very important and Erdogan plays a "key mediation role in efforts for peace." And only in the process of it, as Tykhyi emphasized, there will be more understanding of what the next steps will be.

Zelenskyy will decide on negotiations with Russia in Istanbul after meeting with Erdogan - media15.05.25, 10:57 • 2058 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$63.53
Bitcoin
$101,849.60
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$34.67
Золото
$3,167.79
Ethereum
$2,541.05