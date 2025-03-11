"Putin has repeatedly shown that he is a hostile neighbor": von der Leyen pointed to the need for a surge in Europe's defense and security guarantees for Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17407 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108557 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169754 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106912 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343402 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173645 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144920 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196147 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124886 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
70%
The US and Russia are in talks for a complete ceasefire – Zelensky

April 3, 01:58 PM • 11643 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86431 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24242 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12111 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21119 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17407 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86459 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108557 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160397 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21135 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24257 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38719 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47324 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135888 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Putin has repeatedly shown that he is a hostile neighbor": von der Leyen pointed to the need for a surge in Europe's defense and security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22701 views

The President of the European Commission called for an urgent strengthening of European defense due to the threat from Russia. She emphasized the need to fill gaps in military supplies to Ukraine and provide it with reliable security guarantees.

"Putin has repeatedly shown that he is a hostile neighbor": von der Leyen pointed to the need for a surge in Europe's defense and security guarantees for Ukraine

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated the urgent need to strengthen European defense in light of the fact that "Putin has repeatedly proven that he is a hostile neighbor," pointing out that there is also an urgent need to fill gaps in military supplies to Ukraine and provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees. She made this statement during a speech in the European Parliament on European security on March 11, reports UNN.

Details

"The European security order is being shaken, and many of our illusions are being shattered. After the end of the Cold War, some believed that Russia could be integrated into the European economic and security architecture. While others hoped that we could rely indefinitely on America's full protection. And so we lowered our guard. We cut our defense spending from a standard average of 3.5% to less than half. We thought we were enjoying the peace dividend. But in reality, we simply had a security deficit," von der Leyen noted.

The President of the European Commission emphasized: "The time for illusions is over." "Europe is called to take greater responsibility for its own defense. Not in some distant future, but today. Not through gradual steps, but with the courage that the situation demands. We need a surge in European defense. And we need it now," she said.

"We need this primarily because of the situation in Ukraine. There is an urgent need to fill gaps in military supplies to Ukraine and provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees. But this moment of reckoning concerns not only Ukraine. It is about the security of all of Europe and our entire continent. Putin has repeatedly proven that he is a hostile neighbor. He cannot be trusted; he can only be contained," von der Leyen said.

"So, this is a moment for peace through strength. This is a moment for collective defense. And at the European Council, I saw a level of consensus on European defense that is not only unprecedented but was absolutely unthinkable just a few weeks ago. A new understanding has emerged that we must think differently and act accordingly. We have begun to mobilize vast resources of Europe. In the coming weeks and months, more courage will be needed. And we face other tough choices," she emphasized.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine3/4/25, 10:59 AM • 112117 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
